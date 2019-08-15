- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
CPO via eBay offers the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-volt Hackzall Reciprocating Saw Kit for an in-cart price of $109 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this kit by $16. Buy Now
Budora Direct via Amazon offers the Milwaukee Electric Tool M12 Lithium-Ion 12-volt Battery Charger for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw in Green for $51.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $27.) Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
