New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-volt Hackzall Reciprocating Saw Kit
$109 $160
free shipping

CPO via eBay offers the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-volt Hackzall Reciprocating Saw Kit for an in-cart price of $109 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this kit by $16. Buy Now

Features
  • Includes the saw, metal blade, wood blade, battery charger, and battery.
  • Model: 2420-21
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Milwaukee Electric Tool
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register