Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is $9.97 at StackSocial, down from $199. This is a lifetime license installed on one PC with no subscription required. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtual machine support, and Azure AD business identity tools on top of the standard Windows 11 features. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Lifetime license with a one-time purchase, no subscription required
- Includes BitLocker full-disk encryption for data security
- Supports Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for running virtual machines and testing apps
- Includes Azure AD support for business identity and network access
- Supports biometric login backed by TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Installs on one PC and includes Copilot built into the taskbar
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Published 12 min ago
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
Grab a OneAir Elite Lifetime Subscription for $99.99 today to save money on hotel and flight bookings whenever prices drop, even after you've booked your reservations. That's a savings of 87% off the list price. This offer is only available to new users. Buy Now at StackSocial
Use promo code "EPF5546" to get this Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 1TB of storage for $100. The subscription includes full desktop and mobile versions of Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop, along with 1,000 monthly generative AI credits for tools like Generative Fill and Generative Remove. Buy Now at Newegg
StackSocial offers the AcePDF Converter & Editor Lifetime License for $23.97. That's 76% off at a savings of $76. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Converts PDF files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG, & JPG
- Creates PDF files from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & image files
- Includes OCR technology to extract text from scanned documents
- Allows merging, splitting, rotating, & deleting PDF pages
- Supports adding watermarks, shapes, & annotations to documents
- Works on up to 2 devices with lifetime access
This AdGuard Family Plan lifetime subscription is $11, down from $169.99. It covers up to 9 devices with ad blocking, privacy protection, malware defense, and parental controls in one lifetime license. The plan is limited to new users and must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Blocks ads, pop-ups, and video ads across browsing
- Includes privacy protection against trackers and data collection
- Protects against malware and phishing websites
- Includes parental controls to restrict inappropriate content
- Supports up to 9 devices
- Compatible w/ Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android
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