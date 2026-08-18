OneAir Elite is $99.99 for a lifetime membership, down from $790. The platform monitors booked hotel and flight prices and automatically rebooks or refunds the difference when rates drop, and members get access to private rates on over 2 million hotels and unpublished fares from 700-plus airlines. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Tracks hotel and flight prices and sends alerts when they drop
- Automatically rebooks hotels at lower rates and refunds the difference
- Compares OneAir hotel prices against sites like Booking.com, Expedia, and Hotels.com
- Provides access to private rates on over 2 million hotels and resorts
- Offers unpublished airfares from over 700 airlines
- Available on iPhone, Android, and web with unlimited device access
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NBCUniversal has announced that beginning in early 2027, Peacock Premium will be included in a bundle with YouTube Premium, providing subscribers with "seamless access to Peacock programming within the YouTube experience", including live sports, hit series, and blockbuster films. Currently, YouTube Premium provides ad-free and offline access to all of YouTube and YouTube Music, with plans starting at $8.99 per month. The agreement with NBCUniversal means bringing Peacock Premium access to subscribers at no additional cost (currently, the service is $10.99 monthly or $109.99 yearly to subscribe to it alone). Shop Now at NBC Universal Store
You'll need to have Xfinity post-paid internet to take advantage of this bundle in 2026, which provides NOW TV, Netflix Standard with ads, Apple TV+, and Peacock Premium with ads. NOW TV offers 125+ live channels and you'll also have access to select On Demand programming. Buy Now at Xfinity Residential
YouTube TV's main plan starts at $67.99 per month for new subscribers' first 5 months, down from the regular $82.99 per month. It includes unlimited cloud DVR storage and support for up to 6 household accounts with 3 simultaneous streams. Note that after 5 months your subscription will automatically renew at the then-current price unless you cancel beforehand. This offer is available to new subscribers who are not current YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, have not been YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, or participated in a YouTube TV Base Plan trial previously. This deal ends November 30. Shop Now at YouTube TV
- Main plan includes 100+ live TV channels plus local channels
- New Sports Plan offers 30+ channels for $54.99/mo for the first 12 months
- Unlimited cloud DVR storage space included
- Up to 6 individual household accounts with 3 simultaneous streams
- Add-ons available for 4K viewing, premium networks, and Spanish-language channels
- No annual contracts or hidden fees
Verizon is offering NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, a $480 value for the 2026 NFL season, free with an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans or when buying a select Verizon Home Internet plan. Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can still get it for $234. The subscription covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game and supports multiview, letting you watch up to four games on one screen at once. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Verizon
- NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game
- Included free with select Verizon Home Internet plans or when buying an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans
- Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can get it for $234
- Multiview lets you watch up to four live games on one screen
- Stream on the go and pick up where you left off on another device
- Supports unlimited simultaneous streams at home
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is $9.97 at StackSocial, down from $199. This is a lifetime license installed on one PC with no subscription required. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtual machine support, and Azure AD business identity tools on top of the standard Windows 11 features. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Lifetime license with a one-time purchase, no subscription required
- Includes BitLocker full-disk encryption for data security
- Supports Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for running virtual machines and testing apps
- Includes Azure AD support for business identity and network access
- Supports biometric login backed by TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Installs on one PC and includes Copilot built into the taskbar
StackSocial's Deal Days Extended sale covers software, subscriptions, and refurbished tech at discounted prices. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is listed at $9.97, and AdGuard DNS Personal is down to $24.97 for a 5-year subscription. The sale also includes refurbished Apple MacBook Pro laptops starting at $369.99, alongside VPN services, cloud storage plans, and AI tools. Shop Now at StackSocial
- Software licenses, VPNs, and cloud storage subscriptions included
- Lifetime subscription options available for several products
- Refurbished laptops from Apple and Lenovo included
- Deals span apps, security tools, and productivity software
Grab a OneAir Elite Lifetime Subscription for $99.99 today to save money on hotel and flight bookings whenever prices drop, even after you've booked your reservations. That's a savings of 87% off the list price. This offer is only available to new users. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the AcePDF Converter & Editor Lifetime License for $23.97. That's 76% off at a savings of $76. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Converts PDF files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG, & JPG
- Creates PDF files from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & image files
- Includes OCR technology to extract text from scanned documents
- Allows merging, splitting, rotating, & deleting PDF pages
- Supports adding watermarks, shapes, & annotations to documents
- Works on up to 2 devices with lifetime access
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