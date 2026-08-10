This half-pound lot of mixed natural crystals and minerals is $15.16, down from $18.95. Buying multiple lots lowers the per-unit price further, dropping to $12.89 each when purchasing four or more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
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Published 59 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom gear, from electronic bidets like the Inus IS-2100 at $199.99 down to small accessories like a toilet paper holder for $4.01. Shoppers can also find toilet seats, safety rails, and cleaning tools across dozens of listed items. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes electronic bidets, bidet attachments, and toilet seats
- Toilet paper holders from brands like AXOR and hansgrohe
- Raised toilet seats and safety rails for accessibility
- Toilet brushes, plungers, and cleaning accessories included
This Amazon storefront features Swarovski crystal figurines with prices cut by up to 30% off list prices. The lineup spans licensed collectibles like Minions and Shrek characters alongside Swarovski's own Idyllia and Kris Bear collections. Shop Now at Amazon
Temu's current deals span tools, home organization, patio furniture, and everyday fashion, with steep markdowns throughout. A portable tire inflator drops to $15.93 from $146.03, and a 72" heavy-duty metal storage rack falls to $34.95 from $182.28. Also in the mix is a zero gravity patio recliner at $39.80, marked as its lowest price in 30 days, and a 20V cordless impact drill kit at $17.67, listed as its lowest price ever. Shop Now at Temu
- Portable tire inflator with digital pressure gauge and LED light
- 72" heavy-duty metal storage rack with 400-lb. per-shelf capacity
- Countertop ice maker producing 29 lb. of ice per day
- 5-tier heavy-duty metal shelving unit rated for 2,000 lb.
- Cordless impact drill kit with rechargeable battery and LED light
- Zero gravity foldable patio recliner with cup holder tray
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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