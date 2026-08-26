This Merrell Accentor 3 Trail Sneaker is $70, down from $100 at Nordstrom Rack. It's the best price we found by $10. Shipping is free on orders of $89 or more, or choose pickup. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Suede and nylon upper with a manmade sole
- Removable insole with contoured cushioned arch support
- Lace-up closure with a round toe
- True to size fit
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Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Nordstrom Rack's clearance section spans thousands of new markdowns across women's, men's, kids', shoes, and accessories. Brands on offer include adidas, Nike, Nautica, and more. Orders of $89 or more ship free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
This Stone Cottage Camden duvet set is $53.87, down from $134, and beats the $50 price currently listed on Amazon for a similar set. The 100% cotton sateen fabric with a 200 thread count offers a smoother, more breathable feel than typical cotton bedding. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 100% cotton sateen construction
- 200 thread count
- Damask print design
- Full/Queen set includes two Standard shams; King set includes two King shams
- Machine washable and tumble dry safe
- Imported
This Tommy Hilfiger towel set is $48.99, down from its $117 regular price at Nordstrom Rack. That's also cheaper than the current $69.99 price on Amazon for the same style. The six-piece set covers two bath towels, two hand towels, and 2 washcloths, all made from quick-drying, zero-twist cotton. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths
- Made from 100% cotton with a zero-twist weave for softness
- Designed to be quick-drying and absorbent
- Machine washable and tumble dry safe
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