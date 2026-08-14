Nordstrom Rack's clearance section spans thousands of new markdowns across women's, men's, kids', shoes, and accessories. Brands on offer include adidas, Nike, Nautica, and more. Orders of $89 or more ship free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack's men's clearance sale includes clothing, shoes, accessories, watches, and eyewear from brands like adidas, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, and Versace. Discounts reach as high as 89% off, such as an Adornia dog tag pendant necklace and cuff bracelet set marked down to $18 from $183. Shipping is free over $89 for all shoppers. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Clothing including suits, jeans, sweaters, and outerwear
- Sneakers and shoes from brands like Nike, adidas, and New Balance
- Accessories such as bracelets, necklaces, and sunglasses
- Watches and eyewear from brands like Versace and TOM FORD
- Over 1,600 items included in the clearance selection
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
Nordstrom Rack's fragrance selection includes markdowns of up to 78% off across designer names like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry. Shoppers can find a Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette for $39.97, down from $82, alongside gift sets, rollerballs, and travel sizes from brands such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana. The mix spans perfume, cologne, and body mists, with prices as low as $12.97 on select minis. Shipping is free over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Designer perfume and cologne from brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry
- Fragrance gift sets and discovery sets from labels such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana
- Roller ball and travel-size options for on-the-go use
- Hair and body mists alongside eau de parfum and eau de toilette formats
- Prices starting under $25 on select fragrances
Sign In or Register