In limited sizes, Men's Wearhouse offers the Awearness Kenneth Cole Modern Fit Wool Blend Suit in Blue Plaid for $70. That's $430 off list and a great deal on such a suit. If you only need separates, you can get the jacket for $40 or the pants for $30. Shipping is free with Perfect Fit Rewards, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse