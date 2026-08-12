Men's Wearhouse has slashed prices across suits, sport coats, dress shirts, jeans, and shoes in its clearance sale with up to 70% off. A Wilke-Rodriguez slim fit suit is down to $99.99 from $149.99, while an Egara dinner jacket drops to $24.99 from $199.99. The sale also covers shoes, with Florsheim cap-toe oxfords at $59.99 and Cole Haan sneakers at $39.99. Perfect Fit Rewards members get free shipping on every order, and joining is free. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse