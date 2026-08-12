Men's Wearhouse has slashed prices across suits, sport coats, dress shirts, jeans, and shoes in its clearance sale with up to 70% off. A Wilke-Rodriguez slim fit suit is down to $99.99 from $149.99, while an Egara dinner jacket drops to $24.99 from $199.99. The sale also covers shoes, with Florsheim cap-toe oxfords at $59.99 and Cole Haan sneakers at $39.99. Perfect Fit Rewards members get free shipping on every order, and joining is free. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Suits, sport coats, and dinner jackets included
- Dress shirts and casual button-ups across multiple brands
- Jeans and chinos from Joseph Abboud and Awearness Kenneth Cole
- Dress and casual shoes from Florsheim, Cole Haan, and Moretti
- Belts, polos, outerwear, and accessories also marked down
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- Performance 4-way stretch fabric
- Chillflex cooling and moisture-wicking technology
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- Modern fit with five-pocket design
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