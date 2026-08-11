Men's Wearhouse has marked down suits, dress shirts, sport coats, outerwear, pants, and shoes by 30%, with casual wear discounted up to 50% during it's 2-Day Flash Sale. Clearance pricing runs deep in spots, such as Joseph Abboud Classic Fit Comfort Stretch Jeans down to $15 from $70 and a Wilke-Rodriguez Slim Fit Tic Suit at $100, down from $150. Belts, socks, and polos round out the sale, with items like an Egara Double Loop Leather Belt at $15, down from $40. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members get free shipping on every order, and joining is free. Deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse