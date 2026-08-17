Get deals on over 1,000 clearance men's MLB hats, with prices starting from $7.99, in this sale at Fanatics. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "39SHIP". Deal ends today. Buy Now at Fanatics
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Walmart offers the FIFA World Cup 2026 Men's USA Country Soccer Tee for $4.70. That's a $12 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics
During their Back to School sale, Fanatics has thousands of hats, caps, and visors on sale up to 74% off. Promo code "SCHOOL" can get 20% off select styles and free shipping with orders of $39 or more. Some exclusions may apply. The coupon code expires August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Includes Nike caps and bucket hats
- Officially licensed team merchandise
- Multiple styles and team logos available
- Clearance and sale pricing across the Nike hat selection
Fanatics is offering discounts across a wide range of NFL merchandise, including jerseys, apparel, and accessories for various teams. Use promo code "SCHOOL" to knock 25% off many of the items here. The sale spans everyday fan gear as well as collectible items, making it a broad clearance event rather than a single-category markdown. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Includes NFL jerseys, apparel, and accessories
- Officially licensed NFL merchandise
- Covers items across multiple NFL teams
- Includes collectible NFL gear
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