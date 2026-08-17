eBay's men's luxury fashion sale spans designer sneakers, streetwear, and denim from brands like Burberry, Saint Laurent, Off-White, and Gucci. Use promo code "LUXEFASHION" at checkout to get an extra 20% off your order. The sale mixes higher-end pieces, such as a Burberry short sleeve shirt at $270 and Saint Laurent jeans at $950, with sought-after sneaker collaborations from Jordan, Nike, and adidas. Coupon ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the Swiss Tech Lodern 6-Piece Fixed Blade Kit to $19.32. That's an $11 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- includes fixed blade knife, sheath, tinder scraper, pocket bellows, flint wheel sparker, magnesium block, and EDC pouch
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