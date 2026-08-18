Handy for Tesla owners who want their phone visible and secure on the dash without drilling into the console for a hardwired mount, and it swivels for easy angle adjustments while navigating or on calls. Apply coupon code "XI48DP49" for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual-ring magnetic array for MagSafe compatibility
- 360-degree rotation and three-axis foldable design
- Versatile mounting for car, home, and office use
- Durable precision aluminum alloy construction
- Vacuum suction holds up to 78-lbs.
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's OtterBox & Beyond sale includes dozens of case lines for the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models, plus screen protectors and a 40,000mAh power bank, all with free shipping for Prime members. The lineup includes OtterBox's Defender Series, which is drop-tested to withstand several times more impacts than the U.S. military's own durability standard for shock and vibration. Prices in the sale run as low as $2.99 for a screen protector and $3.99 for select phone cases, a steep drop from their listed prices on the page. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Phone cases from OtterBox, Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, Smartish, and Samsung
- Coverage for iPhone 13 through iPhone 17 models
- Cases for Samsung Galaxy S24, S25, S26, and Z Flip series
- Screen protectors for phones and tablets included
- Also includes a 40000mAh portable power bank
eBay's certified refurbished Anker lineup covers power banks, solar generators, docking stations, chargers, and audio gear at up to 70% off. Even better, you can use promo code "REFURBLOVE" to get an extra 15% off select models. Deals include the Anker SOLIX F1500 portable power station at $489, down from $1,399.99, and smaller items like a 45W USB-C charger block for $13.99. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each model. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this EcoFlow 45W Retractable 3-in-1 Charger for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this charger and a low now by $8. It packs a retractable Type-C cable plus a USB-C and USB-A port into one compact charger, letting you power up to three devices from a single unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45W fast charging for up to 3 devices at once
- Includes a built-in retractable Type-C cable, plus a USB-C port and a USB-A port
- Built-in cable tested for over 10,000 retractions
- GaN technology allows for a compact design
- Fireproof shell rated at V0 level
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Steam Deck, Switch, AirPods, and smartwatches
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register