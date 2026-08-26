MasterClass is offering 50% off the first year of membership during its End of Summer sale. A single subscription unlocks lessons across categories like business, writing, food & drink, and music from over 200 instructors. Lessons are broken into short segments, and members can watch on a computer, TV, phone, or tablet. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at MasterClass
- Access to 200+ instructors across multiple categories
- Categories include business, writing, food & drink, music, and more
- Lessons are structured in short episodes under 15 minutes
- Streamable on computer, TV, phone, or tablet
- Discount applies to a full year of membership
- 30-day guarantee included
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 44 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Woot's Debut Deals sale spans a wide mix of categories, from home appliances like dehumidifiers and humidifiers to pet gear, kids' toys, and electronics. Prices range from under $10 for small accessories to nearly $300 for items like the COCOFISH Shark Bounce House, with many items marked over 50% off their reference price. The sale covers dozens of products across home, outdoor, and personal care categories rather than focusing on a single type of item. This deal ends August 31 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Home and kitchen items including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums
- Electronics such as headphones, projectors, and smart watches
- Outdoor and garden gear including hoses, solar lights, and pool cleaners
- Kids' toys and games like race track sets and magnetic blocks
- Pet products including dog car seats, clippers, and heated cat houses
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Tractor Supply's Labor Day Sale page covers a wide mix of categories, from gun safes and power tools to lawn mowers, pet food, and work boots. Highlights include a Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe at $399.99, down from $649.99, and a Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" riding lawn mower at $2,399.99. Smaller everyday items like dog treats and chicken feed are also discounted, making the sale useful whether you're shopping for big-ticket farm equipment or routine pet supplies. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Spans categories like tools, pet supplies, fencing, lawn & garden, and clothing
- Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe marked down to $399.99
- Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" gas riding lawn mower at $2,399.99
- DEWALT 20V/60V 6.0 Ah FlexVolt battery 2-pack at $199
- Discounts on dog and chicken treats, work pants, and outdoor furniture
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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