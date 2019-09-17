New
Mainstays Removable Liner Hamper
2 for $13 $26
pickup at Walmart

It's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • available in Brown
  • each measures 18" x 13" x 22.5"
  • hampers feature a removable air mesh laundry bag liner with handles
  • Model: MS18-D3-1010-01
