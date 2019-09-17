Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Laundry Hamper 2-Pack in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is tied with last month's mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention at $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's about $5 under what you'd pay in-store locally, although we saw it for pennies less in July. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Pickup is no longer available, but the price is now $99.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
