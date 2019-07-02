New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5-watt LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging in several colors (Silver pictured) for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our January mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an LED lamp with wireless charging capability. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- adjustable gooseneck
- USB charging port
- Model: MS88-240-255-58
Details
Walmart · 4 days ago
Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp
$8 $9
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
Walmart · 6 days ago
Mainstays 69" Etagere Floor Lamp
$22 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 69" Etagere Floor Lamp in Charcoal for $22.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is $3 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 69.5" x 13" x 13"
- 3-way rotary switch
- 3-display shelves
- mental base with charcoal finish
- white plastic shade
Lowe's · 2 hrs ago
Utilitech Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Honeywell 24-Ft. Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights
$24 $40
free shipping
Honeywell LED Lighting via Amazon offers its Honeywell 24-Foot Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights for $39.99. Coupon code "JKYRPD7Y" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- can link up to 70 strands
Features
- commercial grade
- flat or hanging mount
- 8 vintage-style plastic LED bulbs
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lithonia Lighting 6" 13W Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light
$16 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" 13-watt Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $17 off, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,020 lumens
Walmart · 11 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser
$68
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays Storage Cabinet
$60 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Storage Cabinet
$60 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our April mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
