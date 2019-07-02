New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Mainstays LED Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charging
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5-watt LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging in several colors (Silver pictured) for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our January mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an LED lamp with wireless charging capability. Buy Now
Features
  • compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
  • adjustable gooseneck
  • USB charging port
  • Model: MS88-240-255-58
