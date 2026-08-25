Today only, Macy's Women's Clothing Flash Sale covers a wide mix of apparel and footwear, including sneakers from New Balance, Skechers, Asics, and Nike, along with jackets from Columbia and The North Face, and backpacks from The North Face and adidas. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Columbia

Women's Lillian Ridge Zipper II Jacket for $36 ($54 off). Shop Now at Macy's