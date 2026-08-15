Macy's One-Day Sale includes men's suiting from Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Hugo Boss, along with watches from Stuhrling, Bulova, and Citizen, all discounted by up to 80%. Luggage sets from Samsonite and Travelers Club, handbags from Michael Kors, and home essentials like cookware and a stick vacuum are also on sale, alongside LEGO sets and comforter sets. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends on August 16. Shop Now at Macy's