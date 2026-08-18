Macy's Home 2-Day Sale covers deep discounts across bedding, bath, kitchen, dining, luggage, and home decor with promo code "HOME". (This should be applied automatically; if not, enter at checkout.) Kitchen and dining shoppers will find cookware sets from KitchenAid and dinnerware and flatware from Lenox, Oneida, and ZWILLING marked down 30-60% off, while luggage sets from Samsonite and Delsey are cut 50-60% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too.

Pictured is the T-Fal Secure Aluminum 6-Quart Stovetop Pressure Cooker for $110 (50% off). Shop Now at Macy's