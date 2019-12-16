Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 20 mins ago
Limina 1,500W Portable Electric Heater
$20 $60
free shipping

That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $19.99. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • thermostat
  • LED display
  • timer
  • ceramic heating elements
  • Model: LIM-19-100002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Heaters eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register