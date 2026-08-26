Levi's takes an extra 30% off select sale styles, with discounted prices already marked. Shop savings on the brand's iconic denim alongside jeans, shorts, T-shirts, tops, jackets, and other apparel for men, women, and kids. It's a good opportunity to stock up on everyday Levi's staples or pick up new styles for the coming season. No coupon code is required. Levi's Red Tab members get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Levi's