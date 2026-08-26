Levi's takes an extra 30% off select sale styles, with discounted prices already marked. Shop savings on the brand's iconic denim alongside jeans, shorts, T-shirts, tops, jackets, and other apparel for men, women, and kids. It's a good opportunity to stock up on everyday Levi's staples or pick up new styles for the coming season. No coupon code is required. Levi's Red Tab members get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Levi's
- Includes classic fits like 501 Original, 511 Slim, and 505 Regular jeans
- Styles span jeans, shorts, shirts, T-shirts, and denim jackets
- Available in washes including black, dark wash, medium wash, light wash, and white
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Published 28 min ago
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Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot has these Amazon Essentials athletic-fit stretch jeans priced from $7 to $12, depending on size and color. They're built with mid-weight cotton denim, a bit of stretch, and the classic five-pocket styling that works for both business casual and everyday wear. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Made with mid-weight stretch cotton denim
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a US size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
Walmart offers the Lee Men's Legendary Regular Straight Denim Jeans in three colors for $16.10. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Classic Fit Comfort Stretch Jeans in two colors for $14.99. That's a $55 savings. Perfect Fit Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
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