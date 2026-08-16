eBay offers the Levi's Men's 454 Relaxed Fit 10" Shorts for $15.29 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10"; some colors are a few bucks more. You'd pay $30 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get the Lee Men's Extreme Motion Crossroad Cargo Shorts for $13 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's a great price for a pair of Lee men's shorts. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Athletic Shorts for $1.80. They're only available in size XL but it's a great deal for a basic pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit
These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex blend with stretch
- 9" inseam with a mid-rise fit
- Button closure with zip fly
- Two side pockets and two back pockets
- Belt loops included
- Machine washable
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
Certified refurbished Anker gear at eBay's Brand Outlet spans chargers, docking stations, and power banks, with promo code "BRANDS20" taking 20% off already-reduced prices. The lineup also covers Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers, plus a eufy video doorbell with 2K resolution and local storage. All listed items ship free, and the discount applies across categories rather than a single product line. Refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
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