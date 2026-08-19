The Target eBay storefront has a wide range of Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets, and hoodies for men and women steeply discounted. Even better, apply promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get an extra 10% off. The selection spans popular fits like the 501, 505, and 559 jeans lines alongside outerwear and sweatshirts. The coupon code expires September 1. Shop Now at eBay
- Men's and women's jeans in multiple fits, including straight, relaxed, and wide-leg styles
- Levi's shorts, jackets, and hoodies also included
- Most items are new or new with tags
- Additional savings available with checkout coupon on select listings
- Free delivery in 2-4 days on eligible items
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot has these Amazon Essentials athletic-fit stretch jeans priced from $7 to $12, depending on size and color. They're built with mid-weight cotton denim, a bit of stretch, and the classic five-pocket styling that works for both business casual and everyday wear. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Made with mid-weight stretch cotton denim
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a US size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
At eBay, use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get these Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Straight Jeans for $17. It's the best deal we've seen for these Levi's men's jeans. They come in a regular fit with a straight leg and a stretch cotton blend fabric, along with the classic zip fly design. The jeans are new without tags and machine washable for easy care. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Lee Men's Legendary Regular Straight Denim Jeans in three colors for $16.10. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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