eBay · 50 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$660 $2,029
free shipping

That's $140 less than we saw elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies.
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • 512GB SSD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • Model: 20L5S1S000
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
