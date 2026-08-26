Newegg offers this Lenovo ThinkPad L16 Core Ultra 7 255U 16" Laptop Bundle for $1399. That's a savings of $970. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor with speeds up to 5.2GHz
- 16" WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display at 400 nits
- 32GB DDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard w/ number pad
- Includes a 64GB USB flash drive and wireless mouse
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Newegg's eBay store covers a wide range of laptops, from budget business models like the HP ProBook x360 11 at $163.49 to high-end gaming machines like the MSI Raider 18" with an RTX 5080 graphics chip at $3,619.99. Shoppers can find everyday laptops from Dell Latitude and HP EliteBook alongside gaming-focused models from MSI, Acer, and ASUS with high-refresh-rate displays and dedicated graphics. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at eBay
- Gaming laptops with dedicated graphics from brands like MSI and Acer
- Business laptops from Dell Latitude, HP EliteBook, and Lenovo ThinkPad lines
- Screen sizes ranging from 11.6" to 18"
- Configurations with up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
This Rosewill mini laser engraver is $59.99 at Newegg. That's a savings of $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2.5W diode laser with engraving speeds up to 12,000mm per minute
- 0.04mm compressed spot for detailed, high-contrast results
- 130x140mm engraving area
- Built-in WiFi with mobile app control, plus compatibility with LaserGRBL and LightBurn software
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
Sign In or Register