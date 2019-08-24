New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 Coffee Lake 6-Core 16" Gaming Laptop
$1,099 $1,399
free shipping

Walmart offers the Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,099 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $300 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB video card
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81SX00B5US
Details
Comments
