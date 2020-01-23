Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$549 $749
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless; Bluetooth 4.1
  • available in several colors (Onyx Black pictured)
  • Model: 81N800T7US
