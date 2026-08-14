That's a $90 savings and the best price we've seen. The 11" screen runs at 2.5K resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, a sharper, smoother panel than many tablets in this price range typically offer. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display with 90Hz refresh rate
- 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- Quad speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos
- Runs Android 15
- MediaTek Dimensity processor
- Luna Grey finish
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At $94, that's $106 off the $200 list price for an 11" Android 16 tablet with 24GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a reasonable spec sheet for the price if you want a budget tablet for streaming, browsing, or light productivity. Apply coupon code "MHBJH536" to save. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Walmart
- Octa-Core processor with 24GB RAM
- 1080p 90Hz 11" display
- Integrated Gemini AI assistant
- OTG reverse charging functionality
- 8,000mAh long-lasting battery
Best Buy has several Samsung Galaxy tablets discounted, including the Galaxy Tab A11+ at $249.99, down from $299.99. Bigger screens are on sale too, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" tablet at $849.99, marked down from $1,199.99. Shipping is free on all orders. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" with 128GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11" with S Pen included
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" with 256GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition 11" with 128GB storage
- Wi-Fi connectivity across the lineup
At $95, that's 53% off the $200 list price for an Android 16 tablet that includes a keyboard and stylus pen in the box, which makes it a reasonable option if you want a basic productivity setup without buying accessories separately. Apply coupon code "HG6Y8PNY" for a savings of $105. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2-in-1 convertible design with keyboard, mouse, and stylus
- Gemini AI 2.0 integrated for smarter task management
- 18GB RAM
- 128GB storage expandable up to 2TB
- 10" display with 10-hour battery life
This 11" Android 16 tablet that comes bundled with a keyboard and stylus pen, which makes it a reasonable option if you want a basic tablet setup for note-taking, browsing, or light productivity without buying accessories separately. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "7Q8XKMF8" for a savings of $154. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 16 with Gemini AI smart system
- 48GB RAM and 128GB storage with octa-core processor
- 11 inch 90Hz IPS display with Widevine L1
- 8800mAh long-lasting battery
- Complete accessory bundle including keyboard, mouse, and stylus
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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