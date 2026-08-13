This 11" Android 16 tablet that comes bundled with a keyboard and stylus pen, which makes it a reasonable option if you want a basic tablet setup for note-taking, browsing, or light productivity without buying accessories separately. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "7Q8XKMF8" for a savings of $154. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 16 with Gemini AI smart system
- 48GB RAM and 128GB storage with octa-core processor
- 11 inch 90Hz IPS display with Widevine L1
- 8800mAh long-lasting battery
- Complete accessory bundle including keyboard, mouse, and stylus
At $94, that's $106 off the $200 list price for an 11" Android 16 tablet with 24GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a reasonable spec sheet for the price if you want a budget tablet for streaming, browsing, or light productivity. Apply coupon code "MHBJH536" to save. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Walmart
- Octa-Core processor with 24GB RAM
- 1080p 90Hz 11" display
- Integrated Gemini AI assistant
- OTG reverse charging functionality
- 8,000mAh long-lasting battery
Best Buy has several Samsung Galaxy tablets discounted, including the Galaxy Tab A11+ at $249.99, down from $299.99. Bigger screens are on sale too, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" tablet at $849.99, marked down from $1,199.99. Shipping is free on all orders. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" with 128GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11" with S Pen included
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" with 256GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition 11" with 128GB storage
- Wi-Fi connectivity across the lineup
Lenovo's tablet and phone lineup spans budget Idea Tab models to the higher-end Yoga Tab Plus, with prices currently ranging from $179.99 up to $549.99. The Idea Tab Pro is discounted to $279.99, down from $419.99, while the Legion Tab Gen 3 gaming tablet drops to $419.99 from $549.99. Shipping is free with no minimum purchase required. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Includes tablets and phones across multiple screen sizes
- Options with 4GB to 16GB of memory
- Storage configurations of 128GB or 256GB
- Android operating system across the lineup
- Select models include fingerprint readers and long battery life
- Free shipping with no minimum purchase
It's currently $55 less than what Lenovo direct is charging. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus pairs a 12.7" screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of storage for $495 at Newegg. That combination of a large high-refresh display and ample memory sets it apart from smaller, lower-spec tablets. Buy Now at Newegg
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU
- 12.7" display with a 144Hz refresh rate
- 16GB of memory
- 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage
- Weighs approximately 1 lb.
- Compatible w/ Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 keyboard accessories
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|55%
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|$126
|Buy Now
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