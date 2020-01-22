Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 46 mins ago
Lenovo 100e Chromebook MTK 11.6" Laptop
$119 $159
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81QB000AUS
