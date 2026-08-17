Bathrooms tight on cabinet space can use this to stack towels, toiletries, and extra tissue rolls right above the toilet without taking up floor space elsewhere. At $46, it's $44 off the $90 list price. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Walmart
- Space-saving over-the-toilet design
- Adjustable shelves for versatile storage
- Bamboo construction
- Tool-free 10-minute assembly
- Integrated anti-tip safety kit
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Expires 8/22/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 29 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Walmart, get The Pioneer Woman Harper Leather Recliner for $125. It's dropped by $125 in the last week and is now at a very strong price for such a chair. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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