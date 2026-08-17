Target's luggage and accessories sale covers a range of laptop backpacks from Hynes Eagle, Vera Bradley, JWorld, and more. We've pictured the Hynes Eagle Workday Laptop Backpack for $48.99 ($21 off). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. This deal ends August 23 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Best Buy offers the Targus Slate 15.6" Backpack in three colors for $9.99. That's a $30 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus dual water bottle pockets
- External cable pass-thru port for connecting devices
- Padded shoulder straps and cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility in low light
HP offers its HP Campus Backpack for $19.99. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
UntilGone offers the Multi-Compartment Laptop Backpack in a broad range of colors for $18 after coupon code "BP". That's $42 off the $60 list price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Padded laptop sleeve fits laptops up to 17"
- Multiple compartments with dedicated pockets for pens, keys, and accessories
- Ergonomic shoulder straps w/ breathable mesh back panel
- Airflow system for added comfort
- Reinforced bottom panel for added durability
Lenovo offers the Lenovo 16" ThinkPad Essential Topload Case for $19.99. Shipping is free. That's at least $10 under what most merchants charge. Buy Now at Lenovo
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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