Woot's Tool Bargains covers a wide mix of tools and garden gear, from a 20V cordless paint sprayer at $38.99 down from $129.99 to a 52" ceiling fan with light for $59.99. Shoppers will also find deals on tire inflators, EV chargers, hand tools, and drill accessories throughout the sale. This deal ends August 23 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Cordless paint sprayers with rechargeable batteries
- Ceiling fans with lights and remotes in 52" sizes
- Tire inflators and EV chargers for vehicle care
- Hand tools including screwdriver sets, pliers, and wrenches
- Drill bits, sanders, and other power tool accessories
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 53 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Amazon's lawn and garden lineup spans everything from a $6.49 silicone grill mat to a $329.89 Greenworks pressure washer. Shoppers can find pool maintenance supplies, cordless leaf blowers, weed killers, and garden hoses all in one place. The range covers both small accessories and larger outdoor power equipment at a variety of price points. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes garden hoses, hose reels, and leaf blowers
- Pool care items like chlorine tabs and liner repair kits
- Outdoor decor such as wind chimes and shade cloths
- Weed killers and plant care accessories included
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
A wall-mounted retractable hose reel keeps your garden hose stored neatly and out of the way, retracting automatically so you're not left coiling it by hand after each use. Similar length retractable reels at Amazon cost about $60 more. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 65.6-foot retractable 1/2" garden hose reel
- Automatic slow-rewind system
- 200 PSI working pressure with 600 PSI burst pressure
- 180° swivel bracket for flexible positioning
- Multi-pattern spray nozzle included
- Portable design with plastic handle
Walmart offers the Expert Gardener 5-Foot Garden Hose for $2.40, down from $11.98. 10-Foot is also available for $7.49, down from $14.98. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Computers Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of PC parts and accessories, from motherboards and power supplies to cases and cooling fans. Discounts run as high as 50% off, such as the Kensington privacy screen dropping to $34.99. Bigger-ticket items are also included, like the Ubiquiti airFiber HD network radio at $1,899.99 and a Dell color laser printer at $734.02. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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