Lands' End takes 40% off tops and up to 40% off everything else when you apply coupon code "PRETTYTOPS" or "DENIM" at checkout. Shop clothing, swimwear, outerwear, shoes, accessories, home goods, and more. Orders of over $89 ship for free. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Includes T-shirts, blouses, polos, cardigans, and sweaters
- Sizes range across standard and plus sizing
- Sun-protective UPF 50 rash guard tees included
- Discount applied with promo code at checkout
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Code "DENIM"
Code "PRETTYTOPS"
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This kind of pack makes sense if you want breathable warm-weather shirts you can wear casually without worrying too much about them. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% linen
- Button-down collar design with long sleeves
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
- Breathable material suitable for casual wear
- Includes three shirts per pack
Banana Republic Factory offers its Banana Republic Factory Men's Standard-Fit Pique Polo in Mosstone for $14.98 in cart for a $35 savings. Other colors start at $16. Shipping starts at $5, but Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join, and free shipping applies to your cart total before any extra discounts.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Lands' End's Sale & Clearance event covers swimwear, tops, dresses, outerwear, and home items like bath towels and bed sheets, with swimwear and clothing marked down up to 75%. Shoppers can also use promo code "WARMDAYS" for up to 50% off full-price styles on top of the clearance selection. Prices span a wide range, from women's tank tops around $25 to swimsuits and outerwear over $100, giving buyers plenty of categories to browse in one sale. Shipping is free on orders over $99. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Includes women's, men's, and kids' clothing
- Swimwear discounted up to 75%
- Home items like bed sheets and towels included
- Extra savings available with promo code on full-price styles
Lands' End has kids' backpacks and lunch boxes at 50% off, including ClassMate backpacks in sizes from small to extra-large starting around $45. Insulated lunch boxes are discounted too, with options like the Kids Insulated Soft Sided Lunch Box down to $24.95. The sale spans backpacks, lunch boxes, and add-ons like pencil pouches and duffle bags, making it easy to outfit a full back-to-school kit in one stop. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Kids backpacks available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes
- Insulated lunch boxes and soft-sided lunch bags for kids
- Techpack backpacks designed to carry laptops and tablets
- Matching backpack and lunch box sets available
- Multiple color options across most styles
Lands' End is offering up to 65% off sale and clearance items with promo code "PRETTYTOPS", spanning women's, men's, girls', and boys' clothing. Swimwear makes up a large part of the selection, with styles like the Women's New SlenderSuit Wrap One Piece Swimsuit dropping to $50, and everyday basics such as the Women's Cotton Tank Top falling to under $9 with the code applied. Shipping is free on orders over $99. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Includes women's, men's, girls', and boys' clothing
- Swimwear, tops, polos, and t-shirts included
- Outerwear such as packable raincoats included
- Shorts, skirts, and dresses included
- Extra savings apply with promo code at checkout
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