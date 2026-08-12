Lands' End's Sale & Clearance event covers swimwear, tops, dresses, outerwear, and home items like bath towels and bed sheets, with swimwear and clothing marked down up to 75%. Shoppers can also use promo code "WARMDAYS" for up to 50% off full-price styles on top of the clearance selection. Prices span a wide range, from women's tank tops around $25 to swimsuits and outerwear over $100, giving buyers plenty of categories to browse in one sale. Shipping is free on orders over $99. Shop Now at Lands' End