Lacoste has marked down men's underwear and lounge multi-packs by up to 40%. Options include 3-packs of boxer briefs, trunks, and undershirts starting around $25, as well as 5-packs of cotton jersey trunks and boxer briefs at $42. Fabrics span cotton, stretch cotton, and microfiber across the discounted styles. Orders of $75 or more get free shipping. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Lacoste
- Multi-packs of boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, and undershirts
- Cotton, stretch cotton, and microfiber fabric options
- Sold in 3-packs and 5-packs
- Prices range from about $14 to $42
- 124 items included in the sale
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 90% polyester, 10% spandex fabric
- 10" inseam (size M)
- Relaxed fit with 4-way stretch
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- 2 side pockets and faux fly
- Moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric
At Amazon, get the Iron Man Throw Blanket for $20. That's $10 less than what Target charges. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the inkArts Shark Blanket Hoodie Onesie for $20. A Shark week staple, this let's you rest in style and terrify the unsuspecting. Plus, it's $5 off and ships free with Prime membership. Buy Now at Amazon
Relaxed-fit and cotton-blend construction make these a reasonable pick for low-impact workouts, lounging, or casual wear, and at $20 they're about $16 off the list price. Apply coupon code "GPUC4L7U" to save. Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Soft stretch fabric for comfortable movement
- Adjustable elastic waist with drawstring
- Three deep pockets for secure storage
- Versatile design for athletics and lounging
- Relaxed open-bottom fit
Lacoste's Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off polos, dresses, hoodies, and sneakers across men's, women's, and kids' collections. Classic Fit L.12.12 Piqué Polos drop to $54.99 from $110, while Carnaby Cup Leather Sneakers fall to the same price from their $110 regular tag. Shipping is free for Le Club Lacoste members or on orders over $75. Shop Now at Lacoste
- Men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories included
- Polos, dresses, hoodies, and sneakers among the discounted styles
- Discounts range from 40% to 50% off
- Some items marked as final sale
- Free ground shipping for Le Club Lacoste members or on orders over $75
Lacoste's men's sale spans polos, sneakers, hoodies, and t-shirts, with discounts running from 30% to 50% off. Classic Fit L.12.12 Piqué Polos are marked down to $54.99 from $110, while sneakers like the L-Spin Evo drop to $69.99 from $140. With nearly 950 items included, the sale covers everything from wardrobe basics to footwear. Shop Now at Lacoste
- Includes polos, sweaters, sweatshirts, and t-shirts
- Sale covers shoes and sneakers
- Underwear and lounge styles included
- Over 900 items marked down
- Discounts range from 30% to 50% off
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