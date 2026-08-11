Relaxed-fit and cotton-blend construction make these a reasonable pick for low-impact workouts, lounging, or casual wear, and at $20 they're about $16 off the list price. Apply coupon code "GPUC4L7U" to save. Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Soft stretch fabric for comfortable movement
- Adjustable elastic waist with drawstring
- Three deep pockets for secure storage
- Versatile design for athletics and lounging
- Relaxed open-bottom fit
At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 90% polyester, 10% spandex fabric
- 10" inseam (size M)
- Relaxed fit with 4-way stretch
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- 2 side pockets and faux fly
- Moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric
At Amazon, get the Iron Man Throw Blanket for $20. That's $10 less than what Target charges. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the inkArts Shark Blanket Hoodie Onesie for $20. A Shark week staple, this let's you rest in style and terrify the unsuspecting. Plus, it's $5 off and ships free with Prime membership. Buy Now at Amazon
At 70% off, this Hanes robe is the best price we've seen. It is Final Sale, so it can't be returned. It's also available in size S to XL, so act quickly while stock remains. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
- Long sleeve design
- Adjustable belt loop for a secure fit
- Shawl collar for extra coverage
- Locker loop for hanging
- Made from 100% polyester
- Machine washable
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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