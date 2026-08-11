At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees