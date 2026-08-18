Stay at La Quinta Resort & Club, Curio Collection by Hilton, a 45-acre desert resort near the Santa Rosa Mountains and about five miles from the Empire Polo Club. Rates start at $265 per night and include a $40 nightly resort charge, excluding taxes and government charges. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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