Caesars is offering Las Vegas Locals an additional 15% off select hotel room rates with promo code "LOCALS", with nightly rates as low as $56 shown across various September dates. The discount applies to room rate only, requires a valid Nevada ID at check-in, and excludes suites and the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace. Guests must be 21 or older, and blackout dates may apply depending on the property and night selected. Deal ends December 30. Buy Now at Caesars Entertainment
- Rates apply to select Las Vegas hotel properties
- Additional 15% off room rate for Nevada residents
- Valid Nevada ID required at check-in
- Excludes suites and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace
- Guests must be 21 or older to book
- Bookable through December 30, 2026
Save on summer and fall stays throughout Georgia's Golden Isles, including St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, and Brunswick. Featured offers include discounted resort stays, vacation-rental savings, resort credits, and bonus gas cards at select properties. Book this hotel sale by September 30, 2026.
Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Save on select Mammoth Lakes, California lodging, activities, dining, and seasonal experiences. Featured offers include discounts at Snowcreek Resort, Mammoth Mountain properties, MammothBNB, and local hotels and businesses. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Shop Now at Mammoth Lakes
Save on participating Myrtle Beach hotels, with offers including free nights, discounted rates, complimentary breakfasts, attraction tickets, and low-deposit specials. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.
Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Shop Now at Visit Myrtle Beach
- Oceanfront hotels and resorts
- Family-friendly properties
- Stays available into 2027
- Offers from multiple Myrtle Beach properties
Expedia's Big Summer Sale takes up to 40% off select hotels and vacation rentals. You'll also find deals on flights, vacation packages, car rentals, cruises, and activities. Book by August 14 for travel through October 7.Shop Now at Expedia
- Save 40% or more on select hotel stays
- Bundle flights, hotels, and cars for extra savings
- One Key rewards members earn OneKeyCash on bookings
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