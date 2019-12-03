Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costco · 27 mins ago
LG UltraGear 27" 1080p IPS 144Hz G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor
$110 $180
free shipping

That's $70 under their advertised Black Friday price (and a possible price mistake) – it's the best deal now by $140 for a very similar model. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
  • HDR10
  • 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
  • Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Costco LG
27" Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register