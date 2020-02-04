Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 45 mins ago
LG RCA 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$300 $800
free shipping

That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Model: RTRU5527-W
