Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG NanoCell 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$797 $1,050
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Crutchfield and Amazon match this price
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
  • Smart TV apps
  • LG AI ThinQ OS
  • 4 HDMI inputs; USB
  • Model: 65SM8600PUA
