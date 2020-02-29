Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 34 mins ago
LG C9 Series 77" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$3,599 in-cart $7,000
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by at least $200, while most retailers charge $4,300 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG
  • Nvidia G-Sync adaptive refresh
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI and Magic Remote
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB 2.0 ports
  • Model: OLED77C9PUB
