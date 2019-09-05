New
LG 86" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,197 w/ $250 Dell Gift Card $3,297
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
  • AI ThinQ, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
  • Model: 86UM8070PUA
