Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $650
free shipping

Yes Netflix, we are still watching. You can too with this deal. It's $172 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65UM6950DUB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart LG
LED 65" 4K HDR Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register