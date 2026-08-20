As one of its daily deals, Best Buy has this LG washer and dryer set at $2000. That's a savings of $1000. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 5.0 cu. ft. front load washer with mega capacity for large loads
- TurboWash 360 technology washes a full load in under 30 minutes
- 7.4 cu. ft. stackable electric dryer with sensor dry
- Steam feature on both washer and dryer
- AI fabric sensor auto-selects wash settings and pairs compatible dry cycles
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Designed for tight spaces where a standard straight vent won't fit, this 90-degree magnetic coupling lets you connect your dryer duct at a right angle without the airflow restrictions of a flexible accordion hose. At $25, that's $45 off the $70 list price with coupon code "4UGXZUYJ". Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Magnetic quick-connect
- 90-degree angle design for tight installation spaces
- Airtight seal prevents leaks with durable materials
- Flexible 2.6-foot duct reaches difficult vent offsets
- Complete kit includes all necessary hardware and components
Ductwork gets awkward around corners, and this connector's magnetic seal lets you attach and detach the vent line without screws or clamps, which makes cleaning or moving a dryer far less of a hassle. Apply coupon code "Y4T6RYXT" for a savings of $37 for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- Magnetic quick-connect design for easy disconnection
- Secure airtight connection with built-in sealing ring
- Compatible with standard 4-inch vent systems
- Durable aluminum alloy and stainless steel construction
- Includes complete installation kit with flexible duct
This GE Profile UltraFast washer-dryer combo is $2,299 at Best Buy. That's $401 off the regular price. Delivery adds $39.99, but free pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4.8-cu.-ft. washer and dryer combo in one machine
- Ventless heat pump drying, no dryer exhaust vent required
- Works with a standard 120V outlet for flexible installation
- Wash and dry a 10-lb. load in about 90 minutes
- SmartDispense system holds enough detergent and softener for up to 32 loads
- Microban antimicrobial protection on the gasket and dispenser
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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