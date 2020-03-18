Open Offer in New Tab
LEGO Mindstorms Programmable EV3 Robot
$260 $300
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DNEV3" tp get this deal.
  • It may show standard $9.99 at checkout, but this amount is included in the discount from the coupon.
Features
  • ARM9 processor
  • microSD card reader
  • back-lit buttons
  • four motor ports
  • USB port for WiFi and internet connectivity
  • Model: 31313
  • Code "DNEV3"
