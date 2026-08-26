LEGO has discounts spanning multiple sets, with savings reaching 70%. Several sets also come with buy-one-get-20%-off-a-second-item bundles, such as the Iron Man MK4 Bust and Iron Spider-Man Bust pairing. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
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LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
Update: The price has changed to $1.87 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Golden Dragon PVC Playing Cards for $1.83. It's the best deal we could find by $8. The matte finish and durable PVC construction offer a sturdier alternative to standard paper playing cards. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale covers a wide mix of gaming gear, from Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at $45.99 to gaming headsets such as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset at $69.99. The sale also spans controllers, mechanical keyboards, VR accessories, and collectible statues, with discounts reaching as high as 85% off on select items like the Neat Bumblebee II microphone. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
LEGO offers its LEGO Minifigures Christmas Ceramic Mug for $5.99. That's a $10 low. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Buy Now at LEGO
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