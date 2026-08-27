At Woot, get this Kodak Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer for $64. It's the best price we could find by $10. It prints waterproof, fingerprint-proof 2.1" x 3.4" photos using a laminating layer and connects to iPhone or Android devices over Bluetooth for printing on the go. Deal ends September 7. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/8/2026
Published 48 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
This HP Envy 6165 all-in-one printer is $80 off at Best Buy. Plus, it includes 6 months of Instant Ink service. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Prints, scans, and copies in color with auto 2-sided printing
- 100-sheet paper input tray
- Prints up to 10 pages per minute in black and 7 pages per minute in color
- 2.4" color touchscreen for easy navigation
- Dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless printing
- Includes 6 months of Instant Ink service
At Target, this HP DeskJet 2955 all-in-one printer is $30 off, dropping to $60. It includes 3 months of free Instant Ink and connects wirelessly for printing, scanning, copying, and faxing from a phone. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Prints, scans, copies, and faxes via the HP Smart app
- 3 months of free Instant Ink included
- Built-in wireless with dual-band Wi-Fi
- 60-sheet paper input tray
- Prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black, 5.5 pages per minute in color
- Made with at least 70% recycled plastics
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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