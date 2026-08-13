At Target, this HP DeskJet 2955 all-in-one printer is $30 off, dropping to $60. It includes 3 months of free Instant Ink and connects wirelessly for printing, scanning, copying, and faxing from a phone. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Prints, scans, copies, and faxes via the HP Smart app
- 3 months of free Instant Ink included
- Built-in wireless with dual-band Wi-Fi
- 60-sheet paper input tray
- Prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black, 5.5 pages per minute in color
- Made with at least 70% recycled plastics
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At Amazon, get the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer for $200. It's the best deal we could find by $100. It uses refillable high-capacity ink tanks instead of cartridges, and includes a flatbed scanner, copier, fax, ADF, and Ethernet connectivity. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cartridge-free printing with high-capacity ink tanks
- Sharp text and color photos via Micro Piezo technology
- Reduce environmental waste by eliminating ink cartridges
- High-resolution flatbed scanner
- Integrated color display for easy navigation and copying
At Walmart, the Canon PIXMA TS3722 all-in-one printer is $39. It's a $14 savings and a very inexpensive option for this back-to-school necessity. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Prints, copies, and scans in one device
- Prints about 7.7 black pages and 4 color pages per minute
- Holds up to 60 sheets of plain paper
- 1.5" LCD screen for navigating printer functions
- Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz or 5GHz) for wireless printing
- Uses two easy-to-replace ink cartridges
This Canon PIXMA TS6420a is $70, down from the $140 list price on eBay. It includes auto-duplex printing and a 1.44" OLED display along with wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for setup flexibility. Buy Now at eBay
- prints, scans, and copies
- 1.44" OLED display
- up to 4800x1200 dpi print resolution
- prints speeds up to 13ipm
- built-in auto duplex printing
- holds plain and photo papers simultaneously
- USB 2.0 port
At $120, this HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 matches its all-time low price and comes in well under its $180 regular price. It includes a 3-month trial of HP's Instant Ink subscription service, along with print, scan, copy, and automatic 2-sided printing functions in one machine. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prints up to 20 pages per minute in black and white, 10 pages per minute in color
- Includes automatic 2-sided printing and an auto document feeder
- 225-sheet input tray
- 2.7" color touchscreen display
- Dual-band Wi-Fi with Ethernet and USB connectivity
- Includes a 3-month trial of HP Instant Ink
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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