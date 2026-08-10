This Kobalt screwdriver is $5 off, bringing it down to $4.98 from its regular $9.98 price at Lowe's. We've pictured the Kobalt Blue 6-in-1 Blue 4-Piece 2" Combination Tip Screwdriver, which covers common bit sizes for household and jobsite tasks. This deal ends August 10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 6-in-1 multi-bit design covers common screwdriver tip sizes
- 4-piece set with 2" combination tip bits
- Plastic handle for grip
- Blue color/finish
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Expires in 17 hr
Published 36 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 46-Piece Impact-Rated Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver Set for $27.98. That's a $12 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 39 bits, 4 nut drivers, a bit holder, and a handle
- Bits include Phillips, slotted, square, TORX, combo, and hex styles
At Amazon Haul, get this 11-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver Set for $2.81. It's the best price we could find by $13. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Mulwark screwdriver set at Amazon is $7.99. That's $7 off, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. The kit includes six magnetic-tip screwdrivers in both flathead and Phillips styles, suited for repairs on glasses, watches, phones, and other electronics. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 6 precision screwdrivers with a storage case
- Chrome vanadium steel shafts for durability
- Magnetic tips hold screws as small as 0.5mm
- Aluminum handles with a knurled non-slip grip
- Includes 3 flathead (2.0/2.4/3.0mm) and 3 Phillips (PH00/PH0/PH1) tips
- Case measures 6.7" x 3.9" x 0.8" and weighs 3.2 oz.
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
Lowe's Summer Closeout Sale covers markdowns across flooring, garage door openers, and closet systems. For example, Pergo waterproof laminate flooring is $1.99 per square foot, down from $2.49, while a Chamberlain smart garage door opener is $249, down from $279. The sale also includes ClosetMaid shelving systems and composite decking from Trex. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code.Shop Now at Lowe's
- Flooring including laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and solid hardwood
- Garage door openers with Wi-Fi compatibility and battery back-up
- Bathroom vanities with engineered stone or marble tops
- Outdoor items such as patio heaters and string lights
- Toilets, kitchen faucets, and trash cans also included
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