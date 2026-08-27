At Amazon, get this Klein Tools 25-Foot Double-Hook Tape Measure for $21. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It features a 25-foot double-sided nylon-reinforced blade with a magnetic double hook that can attach to steel studs, conduit, or panels for hands-free measuring. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25-foot double-sided nylon-reinforced blade
- 13-foot standout with 16-foot reach
- Bold measurement lines marked every 1/8"
- Double hook with magnet for securing to studs, conduit, or pipes
- Retraction speed brake protects fingers while retracting
- Includes metal belt clip and weighs 1.3 lb.
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
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